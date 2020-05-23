Robert W. Baird Boosts TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $150.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTWO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.44.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $149.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.09.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,124.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth about $141,296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 693,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

