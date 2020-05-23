Robert T. Vivian Sells 25,000 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Robert T. Vivian sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Shake Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,957 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,063,000 after purchasing an additional 664,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,044,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after purchasing an additional 178,521 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 66,123 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

