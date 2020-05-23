Robert T. Ladd Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Robert T. Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 23rd, Robert T. Ladd acquired 6,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00.
- On Thursday, March 19th, Robert T. Ladd purchased 4,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $19,520.00.
- On Monday, March 16th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 4,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,520.00.
- On Thursday, March 12th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.
Shares of SCM opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.04.
Several research firms have commented on SCM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Securities started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.
