Robert T. Ladd Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert T. Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Robert T. Ladd acquired 6,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Robert T. Ladd purchased 4,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $19,520.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 4,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,520.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00.

Shares of SCM opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $140.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 45.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SCM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Securities started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

