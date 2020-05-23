Robert C. Troccoli Purchases 10,000 Shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Stock

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) insider Robert C. Troccoli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.
IHIT opened at $7.25 on Friday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.
About INVESCO HIGH IN/COM
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
