Robert C. Troccoli Purchases 10,000 Shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Stock

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) insider Robert C. Troccoli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00.

IHIT opened at $7.25 on Friday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 84,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 139,769 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 554,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 473,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 63,140 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM during the 1st quarter valued at $789,000.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

