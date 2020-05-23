Robert B. Lewis Sells 2,532 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $84,315.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SLGN stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 96.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 4,669.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.