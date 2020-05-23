Reviewing PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina 0.80% 1.36% 0.72% Murphy Oil 21.89% 1.30% 0.60%

PetroChina has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.29, indicating that its share price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of PetroChina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PetroChina and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina 3 4 2 0 1.89 Murphy Oil 2 9 5 0 2.19

PetroChina presently has a consensus price target of $46.12, suggesting a potential upside of 38.49%. Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $19.61, suggesting a potential upside of 56.11%. Given Murphy Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than PetroChina.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PetroChina and Murphy Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina $361.52 billion 0.17 $6.61 billion $3.59 9.28 Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.68 $1.15 billion $0.87 14.44

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil. PetroChina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. PetroChina pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PetroChina has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PetroChina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PetroChina beats Murphy Oil on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total length of 83,527 km, including 51,751 km of natural gas pipelines, 20,048 km of crude oil pipelines, and 11,728 km of refined product pipelines. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

