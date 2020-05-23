Reviewing Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) & Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irhythm Technologies -24.34% -49.99% -20.40% Atrion 23.06% 15.57% 14.09%

Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and Atrion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irhythm Technologies $214.55 million 15.96 -$54.57 million ($2.16) -58.62 Atrion $155.07 million 7.71 $36.76 million N/A N/A

Atrion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Irhythm Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Irhythm Technologies and Atrion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irhythm Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $130.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Irhythm Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Irhythm Technologies is more favorable than Atrion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Irhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Atrion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atrion beats Irhythm Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. The company's cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, and controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. Its ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. The company also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, it manufactures inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics; and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

