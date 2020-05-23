Reviewing Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Iradimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -54.42% -167.29% -37.61% Iradimed 24.65% 17.99% 15.02%

This table compares Alphatec and Iradimed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $113.43 million 2.50 -$57.00 million ($1.09) -4.10 Iradimed $38.52 million 6.78 $9.63 million $0.78 27.78

Iradimed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iradimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Alphatec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Iradimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of Alphatec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of Iradimed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alphatec and Iradimed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 4 0 3.00 Iradimed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphatec currently has a consensus target price of $9.63, suggesting a potential upside of 115.32%. Iradimed has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.44%. Given Alphatec’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Iradimed.

Volatility & Risk

Alphatec has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iradimed has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iradimed beats Alphatec on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

