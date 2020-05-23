Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Citigroup downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 776.9% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 309,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

