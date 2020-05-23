Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.86.

NYSE QSR opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,899.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 180,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,621,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,807,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,586,000 after purchasing an additional 985,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

