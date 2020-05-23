Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,890,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,528 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,531,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,195 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 145,581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4,117.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,912,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

