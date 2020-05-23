Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ViaSat, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ViaSat in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $97.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ViaSat by 123.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $3,332,624.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

