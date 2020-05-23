Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Buy Rating at BidaskClub

BidaskClub reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RCII has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens upgraded Rent-A-Center from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $460,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 8,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 67.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 199.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 427.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $209,000.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

