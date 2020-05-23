Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of RYAM opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $126.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.97.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,979 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

