Ratan S. Borkar Sells 28,312 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 28,312 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total value of $5,459,119.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $173.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.03. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 70.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.