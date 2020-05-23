Randall J. Steward Sells 20,000 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) CFO Randall J. Steward sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $3,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $173.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $210.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quidel by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

