R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.52.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 174.42% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $199,703.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan acquired 5,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $749,397,000. Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,348,550 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,457 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 451,861 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $4,069,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559,391 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 433,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

