Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million.
Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
