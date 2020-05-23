Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

