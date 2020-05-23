Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Peloton Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peloton in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Peloton’s FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PTON. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

PTON stock opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $49.68.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $177,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $1,583,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,690,218 shares of company stock valued at $248,299,925 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Peloton by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892,025 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Peloton by 478.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Peloton by 85.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,563 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in Peloton by 966.0% during the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,994,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,283 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Peloton by 2,118.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,050 shares during the period. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

