Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

BRY stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $352.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 4.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 42.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 238,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Berry Petroleum by 74.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

