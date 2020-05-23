Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Issued By Piper Sandler

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Niu Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Niu Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $738.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.96. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $77.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 20.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

