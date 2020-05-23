Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nicolet Bankshares Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Hovde Group cut Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $562.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 2,070 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,848.90. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

