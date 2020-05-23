Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.34%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

EFSC stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $704.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 715,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 424,037 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,027 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,459,000 after purchasing an additional 103,346 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,334,000 after purchasing an additional 55,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

