Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $103,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 8,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $188,711.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,010 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,439,804 shares of company stock worth $113,631,630.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,592,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 261.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after buying an additional 1,454,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $15,372,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $9,961,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $8,816,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $25.10 on Friday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

