PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cooper Companies worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $287.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.43. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

