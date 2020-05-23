PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 9,112 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.