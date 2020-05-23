PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,973,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 211.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,671 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 181.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,987,000 after purchasing an additional 954,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,727 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

A stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.