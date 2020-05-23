PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NYSE:SNY opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.