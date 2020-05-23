PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:SNY opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.
