PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 155,387 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 108.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,387 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of D. R. Horton worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $53.00 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $167,174 over the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

