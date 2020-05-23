Playtech (LON:PTEC) PT Raised to GBX 204 at Deutsche Bank

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 204 ($2.68) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Playtech to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 548 ($7.21) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Playtech from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 318.43 ($4.19).

Get Playtech alerts:

PTEC stock opened at GBX 246.30 ($3.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.25 million and a PE ratio of 2.61. Playtech has a 12-month low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 214.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 308.05.

In related news, insider Andrew Smith acquired 45,000 shares of Playtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £58,050 ($76,361.48).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.