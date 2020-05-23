Piper Sandler Raises TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $146.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.44.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $149.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

