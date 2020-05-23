Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $26.81. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $28.82, with a volume of 2,546,728 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PENN. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $35,768,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,387,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after buying an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.31.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

