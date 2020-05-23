Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $274.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $118.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

