Pamela M. Lopker Sells 3,200 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $133,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,172,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,671,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. QAD’s payout ratio is currently -36.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in QAD by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in QAD during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in QAD by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in QAD by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

QADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of QAD from $43.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

