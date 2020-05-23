Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $260.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.48.

NYSE PANW opened at $237.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.82 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $251.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.88 and a 200 day moving average of $214.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan acquired 8,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,651,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

