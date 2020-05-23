Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson Sells 20,000 Shares

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $506,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Howard Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $800,800.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Howard Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Pagerduty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $848,000.00.

Shares of Pagerduty stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. Pagerduty Inc has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.68.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 58.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

