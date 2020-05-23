Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.36. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.43 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.30%.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 70,290 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $139,877.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julie Silcock bought 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 225,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,599.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 294,416 shares of company stock valued at $593,841 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,059,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 209,633 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 182,249 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 78,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

