Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.36. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.43 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.30%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,059,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 209,633 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 182,249 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth $400,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 78,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Overseas Shipholding Group
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.