Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.09. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 436,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

