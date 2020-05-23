OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OGI. ValuEngine upgraded OrganiGram from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded OrganiGram to a hold rating and set a $1.72 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded OrganiGram from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC downgraded OrganiGram from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.82.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $270.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

