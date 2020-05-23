OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.40 million, a P/E ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.56.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1,208.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,604,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 744.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 419,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 369,713 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,523,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 347,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 211,451 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

