Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 500 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JD.Com by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub downgraded JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

JD stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

