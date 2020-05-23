Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $236,924,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at $194,879.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,034 shares of company stock worth $7,381,613. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.50.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $562.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

