Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,071 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $3,849,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

CINF stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.38.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

