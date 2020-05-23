Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 179.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.42. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

