Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 337.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLY stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 6,600 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $7,120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,164,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,009,408 and have sold 554,084 shares valued at $12,051,606. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

