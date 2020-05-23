Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,792 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APO stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 61.99%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 59,851 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $2,695,090.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 71,198 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $3,086,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,289,625 shares of company stock valued at $97,809,246. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

