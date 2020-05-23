Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 138.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on K. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $6,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $18,612,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

