Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter.

IWX opened at $47.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $59.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

