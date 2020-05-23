Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 12,787 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 121.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,496,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,908,000 after purchasing an additional 549,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,171,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,755,000 after purchasing an additional 186,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,595,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,349,000 after buying an additional 480,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,036,000 after buying an additional 732,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after buying an additional 315,765 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $51.69 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

