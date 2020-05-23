Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,273,000 after buying an additional 104,122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,331,000 after buying an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $311.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $317.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.62.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

